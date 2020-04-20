Kareena Kapoor shares a retro pic on mom Babita’s 73rd b’day

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a wish for her mother Babita Kapoor on the latter’s borthday on Monday.

“Happy birthday queen,” Kareena wrote on Instagram, with a vintage photograph that shows her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, sharing smiles with Babita.

Babita’s elder daughter Karisma too wished her a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you,” Karisma wrote along with an image in which the daughters pose with Babita against a lush green backdrop.

Babita is best known for her roles in “Farz”, “Aulad” , “Kal Aaaj Aur Kal”, “Anmol Moti” , “Banphool” and “Ek Hasina Do Diwane”.

