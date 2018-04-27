Karen Gillan knows what actors want

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actress Karen Gillan says her acting career set her up to be a good director as she knows what actors are after on set.

She knows she can offer a “safe” environment for actors, which she says is what they are after, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ve just worked with so many directors as an actress, so I know exactly what I want from a director. So I was able to give that to the actors … So, they want an environment that is safe so that they can offer up their ideas and take risks, like artistically.

“And not be scared that they are going to get laughed at or shut down, which, it happens. That happens,” Gillan told Uproxx.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actress looks to James Gunn for directorial inspiration as he gives actors “wings”.

