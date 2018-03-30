Karishma Kapoor & her boyfriend ready for a new beginning

Bollywood industry’s starlet Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor is currently planning to get married for the second time by typing the nuptial knot with her boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Accordingly Karisma, the actress who was a frontline heroine in the nineties when she paired up opposite Govinda in many hit films and starred opposite Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, was always known for possessing a mind-blowing hourglass figure and for her dancing skills.

Meanwhile her younger sister Kareena Kapoor, who debuted more than a decade after her, has also become a frontline actress, taking after her elder sister. Karisma was successful those days and had posed with all leading stars.

Even though neither Karisma nor Sandeep have gone public about the affair, media has often spotted the duo together at many public and private events like family get-togethers. Karisma, who divorced Sunjay Kapoor last year, was looking for a shoulder to lean on for emotional support and found the right ‘shoulder’ in Sandeep.

Moreover Sandeep is also a divorcee as he recently got the divorce from Ashrita decree in his favour after seven long years of legal hurdles. Sandeep’s kids with Ashrita are in the latter’s custody. Stay tuned for more refreshments.