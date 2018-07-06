Karl Cook helps Cuoco style hair after surgery

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco’s new husband Karl Cook has turned hairstylist to help the actress out after undergoing a shoulder surgery.

Cuoco captured the gesture in a post on her Instagram account, where she shared video footage of the professional equestrian caring for her after her operation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“All I’m asking for is a top-knot ponytail… No, I want a top-knot bun, please don’t mess this up,” Cuoco told Cook in the clip.

On Friday, Cuoco further documented Cook’s burgeoning styling skills, showing him work her hair into an updo.

“I’m pretty much a professional stylist now,” he quipped.

The pair got married on June 30 at a horse stable in California, after dating for two years.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old bride took to social media to tell fans she would be relaxing at home instead of jetting off on a honeymoon, after having the scheduled surgery.

–IANS

dc/nn/mr