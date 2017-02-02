Karlie Kloss refused TV interview over Taylor Swift

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Supermodel Karlie Kloss refused to do a live TV interview because she didn’t want to talk about her friendship with singer Taylor Swift.

Kloss pulled out of an interview with Australia’s early morning breakfast show “Sunrise” on Wednesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 24-year-old has come under fire after she cancelled her appearance as producers told her there were “no guarantees” that she wouldn’t be questioned on Swift.

“I won’t tell my private information because I value my friendships,” Kloss told The Daily Telegraph.

It was not just Swift, Kloss even refused to talk about politics, US President Donald Trump and her boyfriend Joshua Kushner.

