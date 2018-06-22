Karman Thandi wins maiden ITF singles title

Hong Kong, June 23 (IANS) Karman Kaur Thandi defeated top seed Jia-Jing Lu in straight sets in the final of the ITF Hong Kong 02A tennis tournament here.

Thandi, who won her maiden singles title on the ITF Pro circuit, defeated her Chinese opponent 6-1, 6-2 in the summit clash of the $25,000 event.

Ranked 261st in the WTA rankings, Thandi did not drop a single set during her campaign at this tournament.

The 20-year-old Thandi had previously won three doubles titles on the ITF circuit.

