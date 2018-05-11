Karnataka Bank profit down at Rs 325 cr

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Private sector Karnataka Bank on Tuesday said it closed last fiscal with a net profit of Rs 325.61 crore.

In a regulatory filing in BSE, Karnataka Bank said it had posted a net profit of Rs 325.61 crore, down from Rs 452.26 crore logged the previous fiscal.

The bank said it had earned a total income of Rs 6,378.09 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018, up from Rs 5,994.74 crore registered during the year ended March 31, 2017.

The bank Board has declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year ended March 31, 2018.

