Karnataka bypolls: Rs 21 lakh seized in 24 hours

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) The Election Commission on Wednesday said it seized Rs 21.4 lakh in cash in the legislative assembly by-elections bound Karnataka.

“Our flying squads and surveillance teams with the help of police have seized Rs 21.4 lakh in cash in the last 24 hours,” said an official.

Cumulatively, the surveillance teams have so far seized cash worth Rs 5.7 crore, vehicles worth Rs 3.5 lakh, sarees and blouses worth Rs 30.8 lakh and party accessories worth Rs 27,000.

The Election Commission has deployed 323 flying squads and 578 static surveillance teams to enforce the poll code in all the 15 Assembly segments, including five in Bengaluru, seven in the state’s northwest region and two in the old Mysore region.

Also, 2.25 lakh litres of liquor, valued at Rs 4.7 crore has been seized by authorities enforcing the model code of conduct while 16,545 arms were deposited since the start of MCC and 4,753 non-bailable warrants have been executed.

The Election Commission received 8,575 calls through the voter helplines, seeking information, giving feedback, and suggestions.

Through the Election Commission’s fast track complaint reception and redressal system cVIGIL, a mobile app, 248 complaints were received.

cVigil, meaning Vigilant Citizen, enables the citizenry to proactively report to the Election Commission of MCC violations across time and space to ensure free and fair elections.

Though voter helplines and cVigil, people can report about forbidden publicity, distribution of money and liquor, paid news, communal and casteist speeches, firearms and others.

Through the Suvidha candidate app, a mobile app created by the Election Commission for contesting candidates to check the status of their nominations and permissions sought, 948 applications were received.

The by-elections will be held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chickballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur Assembly segments.

Bypolls in Muski (Raichur district) and R.R. Nagar (Bengaluru southwest) have been withheld due to litigation in the Karnataka High Court over their results in the May 2018 Assembly elections.

The counting of votes will take place on December 9.

–IANS

sth/pgh/