Karnataka cancels leave for all health dept employees

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) The Karnataka state government on Friday cancelled leaves for all health department employees and contract workers until further notice, an official said.

“In the light of prevailing coronavirus outbreak in the state, the Karnataka government has ordered the cancellation of leave for all health department workers and contract employees,” said state Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The order applies to all government hospital doctors, nurses, medical staff and contract workers across the state.

According to the order, government hospital employees cannot take a leave until the outbreak subsides.

The order negates second Saturday holiday and all government holidays.

Senior government doctors have also been restricted from taking leave or granting one to subordinates.

On Thursday night, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi died of coronavirus.

