Karnataka CM bats for eco-friendly Diwali

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Advising the people to comply with the Supreme Court order on bursting of firecrackers, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday called for an eco-friendly Diwali in the state.

“I appeal to everyone to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali. Take caution while bursting firecrackers and stick to the Supreme Court’s order on its timings,” said Kumaraswamy in a message on the occasion.

He said that firecrackers can be burst from November 5-8 between 8-10 p.m. in compliance with the apex court’s October 23 order.

–IANS

