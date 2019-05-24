Karnataka CM, BJP’s Yeddyurappa to attend Modi’s swearing-in

Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy would attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minster in New Delhi on Thursday evening, an official said on Wednesday.

“The Chief Minister is flying to Delhi on Thursday to watch the oath-taking ceremony of Modi and members of the BJP and NDA allies as ministers at Rashtrapathi Bhavan in the national capital from 7:00 pm onwards,” an official of the Chief Minister’s office told IANS here.

As a record 25 members of the BJP won from the southern state, the people are agog to know how many from Karnataka will be inducted in the NDA government.

The ruling allies – Congress and Janata Dal-(JD-s), faced rout, winning only one seat each in the elections held in two phases on April 18 and April 23 across the state and votes were counted on May 23.

Modi has also invited JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister (1996-97) H.D. Deve Gowda for the ceremony.

BJP’s state unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa is among the select invitees from Karnataka going to Delhi for the grand swearing-in function.

–IANS

fb/vin/