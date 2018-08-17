Karnataka CM briefs President on rescue work

Kodagu (Karnataka), Aug 19 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the rescue operations in flood-hit Kodagu districtwhere hundreds are marooned in villages and towns due to heavy rains.

“The Chief Minister spoke to the President and informed him that the Indian Army, Navy and other state and central agencies have rescued more than 3,500 people so far,” an official statement said.

The Chief Minister, for a second consecutive day, held an aerial survey and visited the towns and villages of the coffee-growing district, which has been the worst-hit in the state due to south-west monsoon rains.

–IANS

