Karnataka CM consoles CRPF trooper’s family

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday consoled the family of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper H. Guru who hailed from the state and was among those killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I spoke to martyred CRPF soldier H. Guru’s family over the phone and consoled them. Their grief is heart-wrenching. We are with them. I have instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Guru, 33, was from Gudigere village in Mandya district, about 100 km from here. He was attached to the 82nd Battalion posted in Srinagar.

