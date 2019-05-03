Karnataka CM flays Modi for remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

“Modi’s comments against Rajiv are not only despicable and condemnable, but also reflect his state of mind,” said Kumaraswamy in a tweet. Fear and frustration had impaired Modi’s judgement, he added.

“Shame on PMModi @[email protected] Karnataka,” said the chief minister in another tweet.

Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in UP’s Pratapgarh, Modi had said: “Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1’.”

Congress General Secretary and state party in-charge K.C. Venugopal also blasted Modi’s attack on Rajiv Gandhi. “PM is desperately trying to spread untruths about one of the most respectable political figures India ever had due to frustration and fear for losing election,” said Venugopal in a tweet.

Regretting that no Prime Minister had hit such a low, Venugopal said Modi’s comments were disgusting and the nation would not tolerate them.

“Spreading lies and character assassination of political opponents even after their supreme sacrifice for the nation is a new low in the political discourse of the country. No Prime Minister in the country have ever stooped such a low for cheap political gain,” said Venugopal in a statement later.

–IANS

