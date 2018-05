Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday won the confidence motion by a voice vote in the hung assembly moments after the opposition BJP staged a walkout ahead of the floor test.

“The confidence motion has been put to vote and won by voice vote in favour of Kumaraswamy,” Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar told the legislators present in the lower house.

–IANS

fb-bha/in/bg