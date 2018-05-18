Karnataka CM to meet public daily at home office

Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will meet public daily at his home office in the city to hear their grievances, said an official statement on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister will be available for public to meet at his home office ‘Krishna’ daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. whenever he is in Bengaluru,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

With too many visitors at his private residence in south Bengaluru becoming an inconvenience to the neighbourhood, people can meet the Chief Minister at his home office in the city centre, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy visited the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, about 70km northwest of here, and took the blessings of 111-year-old Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami, one of the oldest seers alive in the world.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader, who took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, earlier admitted that even as his party didn’t have the people’s mandate, he got a chance to serve them by god’s grace.

“A great responsibility is being given to me again to serve the people, especially farmers, women and youth. I am sure I will raise to the occasion with god’s blessings, people’s wishes and the support of Congress,” said Kumaraswamy before being sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second time.

Kumaraswamy was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala in a grand ceremony at the state secretariat amidst several national leaders and veteranApoliticians from non-BJP parties.

Kumaraswamy is heading the JD-S-Congress coalition government after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislative party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister on May 19 before the floor test due to lack of majority.

Winning only 37 seats in the May 12 Assembly election, including one of its pre-poll alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP),Athe JD-S came third behind Congress (78) and BJP (104) in the 222 constituencies.AA/ EOMA

–IANS

bha/ahm/