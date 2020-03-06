Karnataka Congress chief bats for Rahul’s comeback

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) With the Congress failing to handle the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the chorus for Rahul Gandhi’s return has grown louder with the party’s Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, who has put down in papers but his resignation is yet to be accepted, saying that the Congress leader be brought back at the helm of party affairs.

On Tuesday, Congress strongman from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia severed his nearly two-decade long association with the party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here along with Home Minister Amit Shah, sinking the Kamal Nath-led 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh government into a deep crisis.

Soon after, Rao tweeted, “Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It’s time for @RahulGandhi to lead from the front. It’s time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We can’t go on like this anymore. @INCIndia needs him and he needs the party.”

The war within the party has ruined the chances in Haryana where the exit of Ashok Tanwar has halted the march of the party to the top position. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, the exit of Scindia has made the party weaker.

Not only Rao, but Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi also tweeted that young leaders should be given chance in the party. Bishnoi, who is a Congress MLA from Adampur in Haryana and has returned to the party after floating his own outfit Haryana Janhit Congress, tweeted, “India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses.”

As per sources, the young party leaders are feeling alienated, especially after Scindia was overlooked for the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

Similarly, Sachin Pilot, despite being the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is being pushed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to give up the state President’s post, claimed a source.

Jitin Prasada is said to be unhappy as he has been denied the top party post for many years, despite commitments being made by the top leadership. He was also upset during the Lok Sabha polls, but was pacified by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, said a source, adding that he was also promised a Rajya Sabha seat.

The former Union minister has been a special invitee to the party’s working committee, but one of his close aides said that his heart lay in Uttar Pradesh, where the party made Ajay Kumar Lallu the state unit chief.

When contacted, Jitin Prasada said, “I am with the party,” and disconnected the phone.

Another Congress leader, Sandeep Dikshit, is also reportedly upset with the party after being kept out of the recent Delhi Assembly polls. He had told IANS on Monday, “Extraordinary situation demands extraordinary actions,” adding that uncertainty is costing the party dearly and the seniors should take the responsibility to elect a new President.

–IANS

miz/arm