Karnataka declares 7-day mourning for Vajpayee

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Thursday declared a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died in New Delhi earlier in the day, an official statement said.

“No official programmes or engagements will be held during the mourning period (August 16-22). The national flag will fly at half mast on government buildings across the state,” the statement said here.

The state also declared a holiday on Friday for schools, colleges and government offices in all districts, except those where officials are involved in rescue and relief operations following heavy rains.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will fly to New Delhi on Friday morning to pay his last respects to Vajpayee at the latter’s residence.

