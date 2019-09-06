Karnataka Golf Festival to tee off on Thursday

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) The Karnataka Golf Association is all set to host the 11th Sara Futura Karnataka Golf festival presented by Indo-Mim from September 12 to 15.

The Karnataka Tourism Department, in its effort to showcase the southern state as a global golf tourism destination, is supporting the golf festival.

The 11th edition of the event will also serve as the official qualifiers for the World Amateur Golfers Championship, scheduled to be held in Malaysia next month.

A total of 500 golfers, including 100 outstation players from across the country, have confirmed their participation in the event.

The tournament will be played in an individual format and the overall five best net scores from each category (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-20 and 21-24) will get a chance to represent India at the World Amateur Golfers Championship. The overall winners will be announced on September 15.

Apart from top golfers, the tournament will also see many India cricketrs — both past and present — in action, including Karun Nair, Venkatpathi Raju, S. Badrinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Sujit Somsundar.

–IANS

rkm/arm