Karnataka Governor unfurls Tricolour in Bengaluru on R-Day

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) Karnataka Governor Vajubahia Vala on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour to mark the 70th Republic Day (R-Day) at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw parade ground here amid tight security.

An Army helicopter overhead showered rose petals to welcome the Governor, dignitaries, invitees and the public near the podium and at the venue before the flag hoisting ceremony.

About 5,000 people, including women and children, thronged the venue in the city centre to celebrate the event, witness the impressive march past and the cultural programmes, including songs and dances on patriotic themes.

After the military band rendered the National Anthem on a chilly day under a partially cloudy sky, Vala went around the sprawling ground in an open jeep and inspected the guard of honour presented by the men and women of the three services and the state police.

Besides contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Forces, the state and central police forces, National Cadent Corps (NCC) and Bharat Scouts and Guides boys and girls participated in the event.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, some cabinet ministers, lawmakers and city Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun were present on the occasion.

After the military and police bands played patriotic songs, the audience was treated to a hour-long cultural programmes.

–IANS

bha-fb/mr