Karnataka govt felicitates 7 Bengaluru-founded Unicorns

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) The Karnataka government awarded seven city-founded Unicorns on Wednesday as part of Bengaluru Impact Awards at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019.

Bengaluru Impact Award winning Unicorns include Ola, MuSigma, Big Basket, Swiggy, InMobi, Quikr and Flipkart.

“It has been a long journey. Ladies are happy as we give them fresh produce,” said Big Basket founder Hari Menon receiving the award at the Bengaluru Palace.

The awards were presented by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, department of IT, BT and S&T E.V. Ramana Reddy and Director of the same department Prasanth Kumar Mishra.

–IANS

