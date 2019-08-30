Karnataka IAS officer resigns for ‘ethical’ reasons

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 6 (IANS) Karnataka’s Dakishna Kannada district Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil on Friday resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for personal reasons.

“I have tendered my resignation from the IAS today (Friday). It is important to clarify that the decision is purely a personal one. It is in no way connected to anyone or any event in my current profile as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district,” Senthil said in a letter to his friend in the social media platform (Whatsapp).

A 2009 IAS batch officer of the Karnataka cadre, said he owes an apology to the people and public representatives of the west coast district in the southern state for discontinuing from the job midway.

Mangaluru is about 360 km away from Bengaluru on the state’s west coast.

“I have taken this decision as I feel that it is unethical to continue as a civil servant when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner.

“I also feel the coming days will present challenges to the basic fabric of our nation and I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all,” Senthil said in the letter.

