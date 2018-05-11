Karnataka people rejected divisive politics of Congress: Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said people of Karnataka have rejected the “divisive, toxic and very negative” politics of Congress and voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development thrust.

Reacting to results which showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing the half-way mark, Sitharaman termed it a “historic day” for the party.

“The divisive, toxic and the very, very negative politics of the Congress party has been completely rejected and for which we owe a very big thank you to people of Karnataka. They did not go by the kind of polarisation the Congress wanted,” the BJP leader said.

Sitharaman said people of Karnataka had recognised clear arguments of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah that development alone can lift all the sections of the society.

Referring to Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” she said the people of Karnataka had favoured Prime Minister’s call that Indian politics will have to be guided by development and this alone can remove many of the hurdles “which stop us from reaching higher levels”.

–IANS

