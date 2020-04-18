Karnataka registers youngest COVID death, tally at 384

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Karnataka registered its youngest and 14th COVID death in the passing away of a middle-aged person, a 42-year-old man, even as positive cases rose by 25, raising the state’s tally to 384, an official said on Saturday.

“Positive case 374, a 42-year-old male patient, contact of cases 306 and 308, died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest and (COVID) sample confirmed positive on Saturday,” said a health official.

The deceased man was from Vijayapura, 526 km northwest of Bengaluru. Until now, all COVID deaths in Karnataka were above 55.

Meanwhile, 25 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours.

“As of 5 p.m. Saturday, cumulatively 384 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 14 deaths and 104 discharges,a said the official.

In the past five hours, discharges rose by 8 from 92 to 104.

Excluding 104 discharges and 14 deaths, 263 COVID patients, including a pregnant woman are isolated at designated hospitals across the state, except three in ICU.

Among the new cases, Mysuru and Bagalkot accounted for seven each, Bengaluru Urban, 3, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi, 2 each, and Gadag, Belagavi, Mandya and Dharwad one each.

Interestingly, among the places with high case-load, Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Mandya and Vijayapura are yet to see a discharge.

In 19 hours from Friday evening 5 p.m. to Saturday noon, 12 new cases surfaced, followed by 13 more in the next five hours, totalling 25 in the last 24 hours.

Among the 25 new COVID patients, 20 are male and five female — including a 16-year-old boy.

Of the new cases, 23 are primary or secondary contacts of earlier cases while a 65-year-old man from Mysuru and a 47-year-old man from Bagalkote are suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) respectively.

As many as five secondary contacts of an earlier case, Mysuru pharmaceutical company employee, have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

–IANS

