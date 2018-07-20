Karnataka to bring back Mysuru woman from Shimla hospital

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Karnataka will bring back a 40-year-old Mysuru woman under treatment at a rehab hospital in Shimla, an official statement said on Monday.

“Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on being alerted about the stranded woman directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Shankar to make necessary arrangements to bring her back to the state,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

As reported by the local media, 40-year-old Saraswathi from Makanahalli village in Mysuru district, went missing about two years ago when she came to Bengaluru to work in a garment factory.

She had reportedly reached Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra and was later admitted to the Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla for treatment in June 2016.

“She could not contact her family facing language issues in Himachal and was unable to recall how she reached there,” the statement added.

The Chief Minister has directed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to provide necessary treatment and shelter on her return to the state.

–IANS

bha/vd