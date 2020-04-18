Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 21

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Karnataka would partially relax the extended lockdown from April 21 across the state, excluding the coronavirus-hit hotspots to restore normal life gradually, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

“The extended lockdown will be partially relaxed from April 21 across the state except in containment zones affected by Covid-19, with strict guidelines for citizens to follow,” Yediyurappa said in a statement after a review meeting of the situation here.

The partial relaxation will allow two-wheelers and cars with passes given so far to ply on the roads. No new passes will be issued till May 3, when the extended lockdown ends.

Only one-third of IT-BT employees will be allowed to attend offices, while the remaining will work from home. The one-third will go to offices in hired buses, said the statement.

“Similarly, only 33 per cent of the government workforce will be allowed to work from their offices. Contract buses will be hired to ferry them to and from their homes,” said the Chief Minister.

Construction activities will also be allowed across the state except in hotspots with the condition that workers will have to stay at the site with all facilities, including food, water and shelter.

“Malls, showrooms and cinema theatres will remain closed during the extended lockdown. New shops will not be allowed to open till May 3,” said the statement.

Inter-district travel will not be allowed during the partial lockdown.

“Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara will be considered as one district for the movement of industrial workers,” noted the statement.

Ban order under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in place till May 3.

Wearing of mask will be mandatory. Spitting in public places will be banned and violators will be fined.

In the hotspots, where the number of positive cases has been high, an incident commander will be appointed in each containment zone, who will be assisted by the local police and health officials.

“The commander, with magisterial powers, will be responsible to contain crowds and provide basic amenities in the contained zones,” asserted the statement.

People in the buffer zones of 3km radius will be subjected to medical check-up to ensure they are healthy and virus free.

“Senior citizens and vulnerable persons to disease should remain indoor for the next three months,” added the statement.

–IANS

fb/arm