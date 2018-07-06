Karnataka to simplify investment process for industries

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) Karnataka would simply the investment process to enable investors set up industries in diverse verticals across the state, Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy said on Saturday.

“Our intention is to set up industries in districts across the state and invite investments in them. A senior officer will be responsible for simplifying the process and prevent investors running around,” Kumaraswamy told a delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) officials who called on him at his home office here.

Led by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, the CII delegation invited the Chief Minster to unveil their ‘India Innovation Summit’ in the city on July 12, where India Inc will present its plans for investment in the southern state.

