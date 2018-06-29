Karnataka to work for farmers, women, youth says Governor

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Unfolding the vision of the new JD-S-Congress collation government in Karnataka for the next five years, Governor Vajubhai Vala said all-out efforts would be made to help farmers, women and youth.

“My government is committed to the welfare and development of all sections of society, especially farmers, women, youth and the disadvantaged people,” he said in his first joint address to the state legislature after the new assembly’s constitution.

“Equitable programmes will be devised for the development of rural and urban areas. Measures will be taken to alleviate the distress of the farming community,” he said in his hour-long speech in Hindi.

Terming farmers the backbone of the state, the Governor said they would be equipped with latest farming technology for higher productivity.

Advocating Israeli model of agricultural practices, he said agri-officials will visit the fields and advise farmers on cultivation based on seasonal conditions and water availability.

“We need to bring reforms in agricultural practices and policies. Horticultural crops need to be encouraged to increase income and profits from them. Modern marketing, packaging and storage systems have to be adopted with a focus on export promotion,” he said.

Additional irrigation potential will be harnessed in the state with micro-irrigation system and tank-filling schemes would be extended across the state, he said, adding that Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition technology will be adopted to measure the flow of water in canals.

With the state the second in milk procurement, seventh in egg production and 11 in meat output in the country, a state fodder security policy will be drafted and a skin processing and training centre will be set up soon.

Meanwhile, job opportunities will be created for the youth who will be empowered with skill development. “As education is power, skill-based vocational training will be made part of education,” he said.

Asserting that law and order and safety of women were paramount across the state, the Governor said women’s strength in the police would be increased in the next 5 years.

He also said that the government will ensure holistic development of children through the anganawadi centres and implement nutrition programmes for pregnant and lactating women.

District Stree Shakthi federations have been formed and registered, while financial aid is being given to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infected and affected children under ‘Vishesha Paalana’ scheme, he said.

Assuring of rolling out the state’s ambitious health insurance scheme (Arogya Karnataka) this year, Vala said health and wellness centres would be set up to offer quality primary healthcare services.

“The goal is to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate to the lowest level in the country in the next seven years and focus on reproductive and child health,” he said.

Committing to ensure transparency in the public distribution system, Vala said online application for new ration cards and door-delivery have been introduced recently.

Meanwhile, noting that the state is first in the country in investment intent, the government is implementing the Karnataka industry policy to promote investment and create jobs for the needy.

