Karnataka trust vote: SC says Bopaiah to stay pro tem speaker

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Disposing off an application by the Congress and the JD-S questioning Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to appoint K.G. Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker in the assembly, the Supreme Court on Saturday said he will remain the interim speaker and there will be a live telecast of the assembly proceedings at 4 p.m. when Chief Miniser B.S. Yeddyurappa takes a floor test.

The court also noted that several regional channels will be provided with live feeds for the telecast.

–IANS

