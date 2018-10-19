Karnataka’s tax collection up 11% in 6 months

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Karnataka’s tax collection went up 11 per cent in the six months from April to September to Rs 75,634-crore, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

“Taxes to the tune of Rs 75,634-crore were collected till the end of September, which is 11 per cent more than the same period of the previous fiscal,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here on the occasion of the Janata-Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government completing 150 days in office.

After forming a post-poll alliance with Congress, JD-S leader Kumaraswamy took to the chief minister’s office on May 23, and presented his maiden budget on July 5.

However, a total of 38 per cent budget expenditure was made by the coalition government during its term so far, of the state’s estimated total expenditure of Rs 2,18,488-crore for the fiscal 2018-19.

The Chief Minister claimed that the coalition government, which had committed to waiving farm loans to the tune of Rs 43,448-crore from state-run nationalised banks and state co-operative banks, has also begun the process of obtaining the details of the loans obtained by 10 lakh farmers.

“Information will be obtained from farmers as well. Loan details obtained will be verified in order to benefit all the eligible farmers,” he added.

–IANS

bha/prs