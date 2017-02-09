Karthick’s next to feature stars from three states

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Director Karthick Naren, who caught attention with Tamil whodunit thriller “Dhuruvangal 16”, has almost finalised the cast for his second directorial. He says the film will feature stars from three southern industries.

“Almost finalised the leads of ‘Naragasooran’. A multi-starrer with stars from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. And, yes, no commercial compromises,” tweeted Karthick, who is all of 22.

Industry grapevine is that filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is bankrolling Karthick’s next project.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of “Dhuruvangal 16” is gearing up for release. Originally, the idea was to remake the film in Telugu. However, the plan was changed at the last minute.

–IANS

hp/rb/mr