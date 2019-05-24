Karthik, Kuldeep, Chahal part of watch brand’s WC campaign

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) India’s World Cup team members Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were part of watch company Daniel Wellington’s cricket campaign launch, a statement said.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also roped into the campaign called #OurMomentIsNow keeping in mind the World Cup starting Thursday in England and Wales. Two-time champions India begin their campaign facing South Africa on June 5.

“I’ve played cricket my whole life and my brother was the captain for Haryana’s under 19 cricket team. In this campaign, the brand is bringing the two big Cs in India together – Cricket and Cinema – to inspire cricket fans across India & to show their support for Team India. I hope India wins the World Cup and brings home the trophy,” Ayushmann said.

“With the “Our Moment is Now” campaign Daniel Wellington is releasing a Blue Cricket Bayswater watch for both men and women,” the statement further read.

