Kartik Aaryan grabs attention with his latest hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Bollywood’s rising star actor Kartik Aaryan, is enjoying the success of his latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He said he will now try and do at least two films a year. Meanwhile the actor has done six films in a career spanning over seven years.

Meanwhile when asked why he has kept low frequency of appearing on-screen and if he will continue doing that, Kartik said he kept his frequency very low when it came to featuring in a movie. But presently he will try to increase that frequency and do more films.

As per report Kartik has managed to grab a lot of attention with his latest hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and he has found a fan in Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky Roshan.

Moreover Kartik had recently walked the ramp with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at designer Manish Malhotra’s show in Singapore. Usually Bollywood lovers felt they would make a fresh pair for films. Furthermore Karthik is preparing for his next movie and he is taking steps to build his physique little more and to prove his individuality.