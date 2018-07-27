Karunanidhi in ICU, doctors confident of his recovery

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) DMK President M. Karunanidhi’s condition continues to be stable on Sunday and doctors are confident of his recovery, said a senior party official.

The 94-year-old veteran politician was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital here at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.

Following treatment, Karunanidhi’s blood pressure has stabilized but he continues to be in ICU.

“His condition continues to be stable. The doctors are confident that he would recover and go home,” a party official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited him in hospital and enquired about his health from his family members.

Naidu tweeted: “Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

The DMK said in a statement that Naidu was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Naidu also met Karunanidhi’s son and DMK leader M.K. Stalin at the hospital.

The party also released a picture of the dignitaries visiting the ailing leader.

On Saturday night too, the hospital said Karunanidhi’s condition was stable with active medical support.

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan on Saturday said that Karunanidhi would be in the hospital for two more days.

For the past two years, Karunanidhi was away from active politics owing to his health condition.

Recently Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for change of the tracheostomy tube.

A large number of party cadres were assembled outside the hospital for second day in succession, and to prevent any untoward incidents, a large police contingent has been deployed near the hospital.

Policemen who are on leave have been asked to rejoin duty and leave is granted only in exceptional cases.

Bound to his wheelchair for the past couple of years, Karunanidhi, an atheist, was the most multifaceted wily politician who strode Tamil Nadu’s literary and political scene leaving his mark in the socio-economic fabric of the state in the last seven decades.

–IANS

vj/vd