Karunanidhi remains critical, Stalin meets CM

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) DMK President M. Karunanidhi’s health remained critical on Tuesday, party leaders said, as his son and party stalwart M.K. Stalin met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami here.

The meeting took place at Palaniswami’s residence. Further details were not available.

Stalin was accompanied by some party colleagues.

DMK cadres continued to mass in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi, 94, has been admitted since July 28.

“Ezhundhu Vaa Thalaivaa” (Awake, our leader) and “Vaa, Vaa, Gopalapuram Polaam Vaa” (Come, Come, let’s go to Gopalapuram) were among the slogans raised by the emotionally-charged crowd, referring to the locality where the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has a house.

Hundreds of men and women have assembled outside the hospital located in Alwarpet in south Chennai.

“We want to hear the good news about our leader’s health. That is why we are here,” said a party member.

The crowd outside the hospital started to swell after the medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital on Monday evening said that Karunanidhi’s condition had deteriorated.

Karunanidhi, one of the most senior politicians in India, was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister five times but has been ailing for some time.

On Monday, the hospital said Karunanidhi’s response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours would determine the prognosis.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments,” said the hospital statement.

The DMK chief was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for the first time on July 18 for change of tracheostomy tube.

On July 26, the hospital said Karunanidhi was suffering from urinary tract infection and he was being treated with intravenous antibotics and fluids.

However, the DMK leader’s condition turned bad on July 28 with a drop in his blood pressure and he was shifted to the hospital. He has remained there since then.

