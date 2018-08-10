Karunanidhi responsible for CMs unfurling tricolour

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Late DMK President M. Karunanidhi was responsible for state Chief Ministers unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

After India got independence, only the Governors unfurled the national flag on Republic Day and Independence Day.

In 1974, Karunanidhi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu wrote to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi citing the different practice in Delhi.

Karunanidhi had said that during the Republic Day the Indian President unfurled the tricolour and on the Independence Day it was the Prime Minister.

He told Gandhi that Chief Ministers should have the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour on Independence Day.

Karunanidhi’s suggestion was accepted by the Central government and a communication to this effect was sent to all state governments.

–IANS

vj/ksk/mr