Karunanidhi shifted to Kauvery Hospital

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) DMK President M. Karunanidhi on early Saturday was shifted from his home to Kauvery Hospital here for further treatment.

The five time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi was brought to the hospital about 1.30 a.m. He was suffering from urinary tract infection and age related ailments.

On Friday DMK leader and Karunanidhi’s son M.K. Stalin said there is good improvement in the health condition of Karunanidhi as the infection had come down a lot.

On Thursday, a statement from Kauvery Hospital said 94-year-old Karunanidhi was suffering from urinary tract infection and he was being treated at his home.

In a statement issued here, Kauvery Hospital’s Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi’s health due to age-related ailments.

“He is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home,” Selvaraj had said.

Recently Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for change of the tracheostomy tube.

A large number of DMK cadres have gathered outside the hospital.

