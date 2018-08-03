Karunanidhi’s body kept at Rajaji Hall for public, leaders to pay respects

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) A large number of people have gathered outside the Rajaji Hall here to pay their last respects to DMK President M.Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday evening due to age related ailments.

The mortal remains of Karunanidhi was brought to Rajaji Hall on early Wednesday after it was taken to his homes at Gopalapuram here and at CIT Colony for relatives and leaders to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

A Chief Minister for five times, the 94-year old veteran politician Karunanidhi’s body is covered with National Flag.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth paid his respects to Karunanidhi and consoled the family members of the DMK leader.

Leaders of DMK party have assembled at Rajaji Hall.

–IANS

