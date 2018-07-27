Karunanidhi’s condition continues to be stable

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) DMK President M. Karunanidhi’s health condition is stable and his vital signs are normal on Monday, said a party spokesperson.

“Karunanidhi’s condition is now stable after a minor setback in the form of breathing problem on Sunday night. The doctors at Kauvery Hospital are monitoring his condition,” T.K.S. Elangovan told IANS.

He said the 94-year-old leader who was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) has been moving his hands and legs and also opened his eyes.

Karunanidhi, the five times Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who has never lost an assembly election in the 13 times he had contested, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at 1.30 a.m. after his blood pressure dipped.

Anxiety about Karunanidhi’s health condition reached a peak late on Sunday with all the family members and senior party leaders rushing to the hospital as he developed some breathing trouble.

Later the hospital issued a statement. It said: “There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Karuanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors.”

Karunanidhi’s son and DMK Working President M.K. Stalin has urged the thousands of party cadres gathered outside the hospital to remain calm.

In a statement late on Sunday, Stalin said Karunanidhi’s medical condition has stabilised after a minor setback.

The police has been advising the cadres to disperse citing the hospital’s statement about Karunanidhi’s health condition.

According to Elangovan, the anxiety amongst party cadres late on Sunday peaked after sudden deployment of police force in large numbers and the news of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami cancelling his programmes in Salem and rushing back to Chennai.

Chief Minister K.Palaniswami and his deputy O.Panneerselvam on Monday met Karunanidhi at hospital. Speaking to reporters Palaniswami said: “Karunanidhi’s condition is stable”.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam met the ailing leader in the ICU along with Stalin and M. Kanomozhi.

On July 26, Kauvery Hospital said Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids at his home here.

However, after his blood pressure dipped he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital .–IANS

