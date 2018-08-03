Karunanidhi’s condition extremely critical: Hospital

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) The condition of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi is “extremely critical and unstable”, the Kauvery Hospital said on Tuesday evening.

“There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable,” a hospital statement said.

–IANS

