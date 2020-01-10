Karzai visits ailing Sharif in London

London, Jan 12 (IANS) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai visited the ailing former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the latter’s London residence to inquire after the his health.

On Saturday, Karzai was received by Sharif’s sons, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, upon his arrival at the Avenfield House. The former premier’s brother, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, and his sons were present during the meeting with the former Afghan leader, Dawn news reporterd.

Speaking to the medua outside the residence, Karzai said he was delighted to visit “my brothers his excellency Mian sahib and Shehbaz Sharif sahib”. He added that he had visited to inquire about Nawaz Sharif’s health.

“On my visits to Pakistan and on his visits to Afghanistan, he’s been extremely kind. I was happy to see him in good health,” the former President said.

Nawaz Sharif thanked Karzai for visiting him to inquire about his health, party sources said.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said: “I have always maintained that our sorrows and happiness are shared and the future of Pakistan and Afghanistan is interwoven, challenges notwithstanding.”

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London on November 19, 2019 along with his brother Shehbaz after the Pakistan government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The former premier and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders.

–IANS

ksk/