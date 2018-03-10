Kasatkina trounces Kerber to reach Indian Wells semis
Indian Wells (US), March 16 (IANS) Russia’s Daria Kasatkina pulled off one of the biggest surprises of this year’s BNP Paribas Open, brushing aside an out-of-sorts Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of this WTA hard-court tennis event here.
The 19th-ranked Kasatkina was the more aggressive of the two players and by far the more consistent, with the 10th-ranked German hurting her cause with an uncharacteristically high number of unforced errors on Thursday, reports Efe.
Perhaps most surprisingly, the 20-year-old Russian, who is not known as a big server, did not face a single break point against a two-time Grand Slam champion who is one of the best returners and defenders in women’s tennis.
Thursday’s victory was Kasatkina’s third straight over a top-15 player at Indian Wells. Earlier in the week, she defeated 13th-ranked American Sloane Stephens and Danish world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki.
Next up for her in Friday’s semi-finals will be American Venus Williams.
The BNP Paribas Open is one of the WTA’s four Premier Mandatory events, which each offer $4.5 million in total prize money and are among the biggest tournaments on the annual calendar.
