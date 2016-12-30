Kashima Antlers close to deal for Brazilian striker

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (IANS) Japanese football club Kashima Antlers are set to sign Brazilian striker Leandro on a one-year loan deal from Palmeiras, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

Xinhua quoted Brazilian publication Globo Esporte as reporting on Thursday that talks are in an advanced stage for a deal that would give the J League club the option of signing Leandro on a permanent contract next year.

Leandro has spent the past two seasons on loan at Santos and Coritiba respectively.

Last season the 23-year-old struggled to find his best form, netting just 12 times from 48 matches.

Leandro has been capped once for Brazil’s national team, having also represented his country at the U-20 and U-21 levels.

–IANS

ajb/vt