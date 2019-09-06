Kashmir an integral part of India, says top Muslim body

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a top Muslim body in India, on Thursday reiterated its “unflinching stand that Kashmir is an integral part of India” and added that it considers all separatist movements harmful not only for India but for the people of Kashmir as well.

A resolution on this, adopted by the General Council of the Jamiat at its central office in Delhi also said that it is “not unmindful of the desire of the Kashmiri people, their self respect and the demand for preservation of their cultural identity”.

“We feel it our national duty to protect their democratic and human rights. Nevertheless, it is our firm belief that the welfare of the people of Kashmir lies in getting integrated into India”.

The resolution of the Jamiat virtually nullifies the Muslim colour that Pakistan has been seeking to put on its stand on Kashmir, and its attempt to sabotage the government’s move to integrate the state within the Indian union.

Attacking Pakistan, without naming it, the Jamiat resolution states: “The inimical forces and the neighbouring country are bent upon destroying Kashmir….The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield, using Kashmiris as a shield which makes it the biggest hurdle in rescuing the people from the impasse.”

It said that “The current situation poses a threat not only to Kashmir but to the entire region. The situation demands that we launch peaceful initiatives to maintain peace and security in the region, especially in view of the repercussions of clash of atomic powers”.

It appealed to the government of India, “that while respecting human rights, it must protect the life and property of Kashmiri people and use every possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region and winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir.”

