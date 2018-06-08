Kashmir BJP leader’s brother arrested

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) Rajinder Singh, the brother of BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Choudhary Lal Singh who was wanted for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was on Sunday arrested in Rajasthan.

Police filed a case against Rajinder Singh after he used derogatory language against the Chief Minister in connection with the rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua.

Police said a special team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police had been sent to Rajasthan after coming to know that he was hiding there.

“With the help of Rajasthan Police, he was arrested in Jodhpur and will now be brought to Hiranagar (Jammu) where he is wanted,” a police officer said here.

