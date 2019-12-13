Kashmir journalists seek action against police atrocity

Srinagar, Dec 18 (IANS) Journalists in Kashmir on Wednesday staged a protest against the police atrocity on media persons when they were covering a student demonstration in the Islamia college on Tuesday.

A group of Kashmir journalists gathered outside the media centre in the State Information Department complex and demanded action against the policemen who allegedly assaulted Anees Zargar and Asaan Javed.

Zargar and Javed were assaulted while they were performing their professional duties, the protesting journalists said. They also carried placards that said: “Journalism is not a crime”.

“Journalists are having a tough time in Kashmir — on the one hand there is Internet blockade and on the other hand police are now stopping journalists from covering protests and demonstrations,” said Zahoor Rizvi, editor of The Leader magazine.

On Tuesday, a group of journalists were assaulted while they were covering a protest by students at the Islamia college here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police confiscated their mobile phones on which they were recording the event.

The Kashmir Press Club also condemned the assault and delegation from the club met top police authorities on Wednesday. Following which the police assured the media here that a time-bound inquiry will be held and responsibility will be fixed.

“The Senior Superintendent of Police assured the delegation of strong action against the alleged accused. He said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered. SP Headquarters has been asked to lead the inquiry and submit a report within 10 days,” a statement issued by the press club said.

“We appreciate the assurance of an inquiry, but our experience tells us nothing will come out of it,” said Aakash Hassan, a Srinagar-based journalist.

–IANS

zi/in