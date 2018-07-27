Kashmir traders, manufacturers vow to protect Article 35A

Srinagar, July 30 (IANS) Kashmir traders and manufacturers on Monday vowed to fight for the protection of the Constitutions’s Article 35A which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Article 35A, promulgated by the President in 1954, gives powers to the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the permanent residents of the state and also their privileges. However, its constitutional validity has been challenged in the apex court where the case will come up for next hearing on August 6.

Representatives of traders, manufacturers, industrialists, hoteliers and those connected with tourism and horticulture held a media conference here where they appealed the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions challenging the validity of the provision.

The challenge to Article 35A has added fuel to Kashmir unrest, they said, adding that “any fiddling with this constitutional provision would be catastrophic”.

They also announced support to the protest shutdown called by the separatists in support of Article 35A on August 5 and 6.

