Kashmir traders protest killing of civilians

Srinagar, April 2 (IANS) Kashmiri traders and manufacturers on Monday protested against the killings of four civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district during operations against militants by security forces.

Srinagar traders and manufacturers started a protest march from the city centre Lal Chowk shouting slogans against the unending cycle of violence in the Kashmir Valley.

Police intervened at Polo View area on Residency Road as traders tried to move towards the headquarters of UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Sonwar area.

The protest march was dispersed by police and some protesters were taken into preventive custody.

Srinagar city and the rest of the Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown on Monday against Sunday’s killings in Shopian district.

Markets, roads, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order.

