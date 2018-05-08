Kashmir University students protest professor’s killing

Srinagar, May 9 (IANS) Kashmir University students on Wednesday held noisy but peaceful protests against the killing of an assistant professor in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Scores of students gathered inside the campus shouting slogans and carrying banners in support of Muhammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual teacher in the sociology department.

Bhat was killed along with four militants, including Hizbul commander Sadam Paddar, in a gun battle with security forces in Badigam village on Sunday. Six civilians also died in clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir that day.

