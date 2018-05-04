Kashmir University teacher reported missing, protests erupt

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) An assistant professor from the Kashmir University has been reported missing leading to protests by the students, police said on Saturday.

The family of Muhammad Rafi Bhat from the Sociology department told University authorities that he had been missing since Friday.

The varsity’s Vice Chancellor met the protesting students and Bhat’s family members to inform them that Governor N.N. Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Director General of Police (DGP) and the university the Chancellor were notified of the incident.

Classes and all other academic activities were suspended in the University.

Bhat belongs to Chunduna village of Ganderbal district.

He has a doctorate in sociology in addition to having passed the UGC’s prestigious Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) competition which entitles one to directly pursue doctoral research without passing the M.Phil degree.

